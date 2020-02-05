Private Advisors LLC Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for about 1.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,048. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

