Private Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.88 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

