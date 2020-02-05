Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 126,140 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,835,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,617,000 after acquiring an additional 391,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLUU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,614. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

