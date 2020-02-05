Private Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kura Oncology worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 96,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 4,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,281. The firm has a market cap of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.53. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

