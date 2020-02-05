Private Advisors LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Private Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Pluralsight by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of PS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,762. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

