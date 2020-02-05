Private Advisors LLC Takes $558,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

