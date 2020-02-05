Private Vista LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Vista LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.66. 1,303,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,091. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.