Private Vista LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Vista LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Comcast by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 398,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 286,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 76,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 24,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,141,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

