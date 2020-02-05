Private Vista LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,168. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

