ProCurrency (PROC) Achieves Market Cap of $2,755.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. ProCurrency has a market cap of $2,755.00 and $799.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.02637132 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

