Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00009612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $491,429.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.03046889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00199662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00131311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

