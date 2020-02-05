ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

