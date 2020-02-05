ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)’s share price were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.