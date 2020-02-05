ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.23

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 131138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

