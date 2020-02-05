ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $57.61, approximately 1,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

