ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Trading Up 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.80 and last traded at $123.80, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.98% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.