ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.14

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.14 and last traded at $184.98, with a volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

