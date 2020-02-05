ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.10. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 968,838 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

