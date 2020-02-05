ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.97, approximately 18,519,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,748,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $492,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

