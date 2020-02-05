PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE TPL traded up $30.04 on Tuesday, reaching $780.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $774.96 and its 200-day moving average is $688.43.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 51 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

