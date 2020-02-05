PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,249. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

