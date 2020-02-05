PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.