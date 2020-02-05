Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.33 ($3.07) and last traded at A$4.28 ($3.04), approximately 174,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.26 ($3.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

