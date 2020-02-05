Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

