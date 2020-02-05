Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

