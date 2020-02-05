Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $12.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,445.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,410.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,281.98. The stock has a market cap of $996.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

