Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NUE opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

