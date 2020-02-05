Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issued By Northcoast Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. CDW has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

