Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Decreased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the information services provider will earn $11.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,769.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $50.58 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.10.

GOOG stock opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,410.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,281.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

