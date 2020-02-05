Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Increased by Analyst

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

IVZ opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

