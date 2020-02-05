Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.