Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Decreased by Analyst

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.