Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Twin Disc, Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Twin Disc in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.93. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.