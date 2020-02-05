Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By Cormark

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

TSE T opened at C$53.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$45.69 and a 1 year high of C$53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

