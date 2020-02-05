Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Five9 Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Five9 in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

FIVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. 8,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,494.33, a PEG ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,570 shares of company stock worth $15,860,968. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.