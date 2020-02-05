Qbic (QBIC) Market Cap Reaches $1,577.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,577.00 and $15.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.