Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

QGEN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. 124,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -271.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

