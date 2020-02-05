Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Trading 5.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $34.87, 4,363,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,682,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 295,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

Qiagen Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

