qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0041

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1,024.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,311,074 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

