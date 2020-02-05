QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 342000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.55.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

