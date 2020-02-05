Qredit (XQR) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $519,452.00 and $898.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.