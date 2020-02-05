Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,379 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $32,878,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

