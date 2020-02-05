Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 303.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TTM traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 86,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

