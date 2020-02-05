Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.10. 32,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,935. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

