Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,577. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

