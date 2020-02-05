Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FNDE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 418,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.37.

