Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,556,825 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

