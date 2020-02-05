Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.71.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.00. 1,799,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,294. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

