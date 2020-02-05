Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $249.48. 2,425,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

