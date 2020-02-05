Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KB. ValuEngine raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

